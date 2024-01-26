Governor Mutfwang Visits Mangu After Latest Attacks

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, is on a visit to Mangu Local Government Area where there were attacks on some communities recently.

The first place he visited was Kwahaslalek community where thirty one people mostly women and children were killed on Tuesday night during curfew hours.

Governor Mutfwang commiserated with the people and offered prayers for the repose of souls of the dead and return of peace in the land.

No fewer than 30 persons, mostly children and women, were killed by assailants in Kwahaslalek on Tuesday.

Mwaghavul Development Association President, Joseph Gwankat, said the attack occurred on Tuesday night while residents assembled at a compound in the village to observe the curfew imposed on the local government by the government.

Houses and property were also destroyed in the attack.

Two other communities of Kinat and Mairana on the borders of Mangu and Barkin Ladi local government areas were also attacked same night.

Sources indicated that aside from the attacks at Sabon-Gari and Mangu, attackers unleashed terror on the other communities.