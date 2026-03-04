‘No Real Opposition On The Plateau’, Mutfwang Says As APC Elects New Exco

Governor Caleb Mutfwang on Tuesday declared that there is “no real opposition on the Plateau” ahead of the 2027 general elections, as the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state affirmed a new State Executive Committee at its congress in Jos.

The governor made the declaration at the APC State Congress held at the Landfill in Jos, where party members and delegates gathered to elect new executives in an exercise that witnessed brief tension before consensus was reached.

Proceedings commenced shortly after Mutfwang’s arrival at the venue. Chairman of the Congress Committee, Austin Ageno, announced that the election would be conducted through consensus and proceeded to read out the names of nominees for the State Executive Committee.

However, disagreement erupted when a section of delegates protested the replacement of the party’s Organising Secretary. The development momentarily disrupted the process, as voices were raised and party faithful expressed dissatisfaction.

Intervening, Governor Mutfwang appealed for calm and unity.

“Let me begin this address by appealing to everyone to keep silent. By the grace of God, whatever disagreements we have, we will settle them as a family. The good thing about families is that they refuse to allow issues to divide them. We must stick together,” he said.

After about ten minutes of consultations among stakeholders, the aggrieved members were pacified. A voice vote was subsequently conducted, affirming Hon. Rufus Nature as the State Chairman alongside other executive members, who were thereafter sworn in.

Expressing strong confidence in the party’s position in the state, the governor declared that the APC would face no serious challenge in future elections.

“By the grace of God, we will only contest elections against ourselves. There is no real opposition on the Plateau. I believe the people of Plateau trust us and they will go with us because they know we mean well for them,” he stated.

He emphasised that the loyalty of party members must be to the party, the state and the President.

“You’re coming today as a new exco of the APC on the Plateau. You belong to no one and you belong to all. From this day, nobody should claim loyalty to anybody except to the party and the state. Our loyalty is to the President, and our loyalty is to the people of Plateau State,” Mutfwang added.

The governor further charged members to intensify grassroots mobilisation ahead of 2027, directing each registered member to recruit at least ten new members within one month.

“It is not party members that win general elections. There are more voters out there who are not members of the party. Therefore, every registered member should recruit ten converts in the next one month. You must go to every nook and cranny of your ward and persuade people to join,” he said.

In his acceptance speech, the newly affirmed State Chairman, Hon. Rufus Nature, pledged to run an inclusive administration and strengthen party structures across the 17 local government areas of the state.

“We are grateful for the confidence reposed in us. This exco will not belong to any individual or group. We will carry everyone along and ensure that the APC remains united and formidable in Plateau State,” Nature said.

He assured members that the executive would focus on reconciliation, internal cohesion and aggressive mobilisation in preparation for future elections.

The congress was attended by former governors; serving and former members of the National and State Assemblies; the Deputy Governor; the Speaker of the State House of Assembly; and members of the State Executive Council.

Despite the early rancour, the exercise ended on a note of renewed unity, with party leaders expressing optimism about consolidating the APC’s dominance in Plateau State ahead of the next general elections.