Oluomo Challenges Removal As Ogun Assembly Speaker In Court

The embattled former Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Kunle Oluomo, has challenged his removal from office in court.

On Tuesday, Oluomo was impeached by 18 out of 26 members of the legislative arm during the house’s sitting presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Mrs Bolanle Ajayi, (APC-Yewa South).

But briefing journalists at his residence in Abeokuta on Friday, Oluomo insisted that he remains the Speaker of the Assembly despite the “purported” impeachment.

According to him, the 18 lawmakers who signed his impeachment notice did not follow the due process of law.

Oluomo, who represents Ifo I State Constituency, said he has approached a Federal High Court to determine whether he could be removed in that ‘Gestapo and coup-like manner.’

“I have filed a suit in the Ogun State High Court asking them to determine whether a speaker can be removed through Gestapo and coup-like manner and the court said we should go and serve them and come back on February 7 to defend our case.

“All I am saying in essence is that follow the rule of law. It is not about 20 people signing, it is about the rule of law. If 27 people, including me sign a paper, that does not mean we should not follow due process.

“Your signature will be null and void if you don’t follow due process. I don’t mind the number of people that signed, just follow due process.”

Oluomo said he was served the notice of impeachment on Wednesday and that he replied to his colleagues on Friday, despite having till tomorrow to respond.

He explained that his decision to approach the court for intervention is because he believes in the rule of law.