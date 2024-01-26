VIDEO: I Won’t Be Surprised If Moves Are Made To Impeach Fubara – SAN 

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Adeleke Agbola says Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State risks impeachment and therefore needs to tread carefully.

The legal practitioner was speaking in light of recent political developments in the oil-rich state. Fubara and his predecessor Nyesom Wike were at loggerheads which needed President Bola Tinubu’s intervention to quell.

Despite that, some lawmakers who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) have told the governor to represent the 2024 budget which was earlier presented to four members of the assembly.

Rivers: The governor has to tread carefully… I won't surprised if efforts are made to impeach him (Fubara) – A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Adeleke Agbola

While reacting to the recent developments and relationship between Fubara and the lawmakers, Agbola urged the governor to be cautious to avoid an impeachment.

“The governor has to tread carefully,” he said while he was featured on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday. “I won’t surprised if efforts are made to impeach him,” the legal practitioner added.

Defect To APC?

"What stops Fubara from defecting to the APC?" Political analyst Jide Ojo weighs options before Rivers State governor.

Another guest on the show Jide Ojo is advising Governor Fubara to mend the fence with the lawmakers by exploring options like defecting to the APC.

“He needs to reach out and make peace,” Ojo, who is also a political analyst, said, wondering: “What stops Fubara from defecting to the APC?”