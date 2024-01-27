Police Arrest Five For Armed Robbery, Impersonation In Abia 

Police operatives in Abia State have arrested five suspects for armed robbery and impersonation.

The arrests were due to recent operations by officers of the Abia Police Command.

“On 23/01/2023, based on credible intelligence, the Central Police Station Umuahia received information that a four-man gang in EFCC uniforms came to Enyioma Christ Lodge Umudike, dispossessed some students of their phones at gunpoint, and forced them to transfer a total of N120,000 to their account,” police spokesperson in the state Maureen Chinaka said in a Saturday statement.

Following receipt of the information, officers from the CPS began an investigation and visited the crime scene, she said.

READ ALSO: Abia Has Moved Up, PSC’s Nnamani Hails Otti’s Development Strides

The move led to the arrest of three persons from the Man o War base MOAU, namely:

(I) Onyedikachi Ihechukwumere ‘M’ (25 years)

(ii) Onwuka Christopher ‘M’ (26 years)

(iii) Tochukwu Obinna ‘M’ (30 years).

Items recovered from them include three out of the six stolen phones and

a tricycle with REG No. HAF 011VG FLEET NO 5868 which was used to facilitate their criminal act.

She added: “On 24/01/2024, James Prince Victor ‘M’ (39 years) of Ohuhu Umuahia North, who claimed to be an EFCC personnel and led the Man O War suspects to the student lodge, was arrested together with Chidozie Onwuzuruike ‘M’ (40 years) of same address. The following items were recovered from them:

(i) Four red-coloured jackets with EFCC inscription

(ii) Two EFCC ID Cards

(iii) One of the stolen phones

(iv) One toy gun

(v) Four EFCC search warrants

“Investigations into this matter are in progress,” the spokesperson added. “Abians are hereby advised to be security-sensitive and report to the police immediately in cases of suspicious activity, whether the individual is in uniform or not. Security is a collaborative responsibility; help us police you better. Hence, say something when you see something.”