Headies Awards Returns To Nigeria

The Headies Awards, one of Nigeria’s most prestigious music awards, is set to return to Nigeria for its 17th edition.
This is coming after the two previous editions of the Awards took place in the United States of America.
The organizers in their “come back” announcement on Instagram said they are bringing the world back home to the place that birthed the sound that has led everybody to the dance floor.
The Headies Awards has contributed to the advancement of the Nigerian music industry.
The organizers are however yet to fix a date for the awards which will celebrate the feat achieved in the industry during the previous year.
Read the full statement below:
Over the past few years, Afrobeats—as music and as a movement—has exploded beyond our shores and beyond our dreams. Our songs have recorded billions of streams and sat comfortably on some of the world’s biggest charts. Our music is the soundtrack to millions of videos online. Our stars have sold out the biggest arenas even as African collaborations do insane numbers.
The Headies followed the music in honour of this explosion. As the event that recognised the arrival of our major music talents way before they conquered the world, we understand the importance of taking the good news of great music to new frontiers. So, the 2022 and 2023 editions of The Headies held in the US.. The world got a chance to see our global stars and our future stars like.
This year—2024—we are bringing the world back home: To the place that birthed the sound that has led everbody to the dancefloor, that has launched viral videos, that has put our continent right at the centre of global pop culture.
Ladies and gentlemen, The Headies is coming back home. More details soon.