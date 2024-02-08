Headies Awards Returns To Nigeria

The Headies Awards, one of Nigeria’s most prestigious music awards, is set to return to Nigeria for its 17th edition.

This is coming after the two previous editions of the Awards took place in the United States of America.

The organizers in their “come back” announcement on Instagram said they are bringing the world back home to the place that birthed the sound that has led everybody to the dance floor.

The Headies Awards has contributed to the advancement of the Nigerian music industry.

The organizers are however yet to fix a date for the awards which will celebrate the feat achieved in the industry during the previous year.

Read the full statement below: