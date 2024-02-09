Four Dead In Ogun Auto Crash

Four persons have died in a lone accident along the Sagamu-Ore-Benin expressway, the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) said on Friday.

The accident which occurred at the Ijebu-Ode axis of the highway on Friday, claimed the lives of all the occupants of the vehicle.

The FRSC Public Education Officer in Ogun State, Florence Okpe confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta.

She said the accident involved a Toyota Camry car with registration number, BDG 184 FY, adding that the driver of the car was travelling at high speed, lost control of the wheels and crashed into a swamp.

The victims of the crash included three male and one female adults.

“The suspected cause of the lone crash was excessive speed which led to loss of control. The vehicle veered off the road and somersaulted into a swamp.

“The corpses of the deceased were taken to the State General Hospital morgue in Ijebu-Ode”, Okpe said.

Okpe stated that the sector commander, Anthony Uga has advised motorists to take long journeys to always have 15 minutes rest after four four-hour drive to avoid fatigue while driving and also go with the stipulated speed limit.