Three Dead In Ogun Auto Crash

Three persons have died in an accident around Mowe on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State.

It was gathered that the accident was attributed to a container that fell off a truck with number plate T-1563 LA and trapped the three victims said to be occupants of a Howo truck without number plate.

The Ogun Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed the accident in a statement on Saturday, blaming the crash on the dangerous driving of the driver.

Ogun FRSC spokesperson, Florence Okpe, said the crash was as a result of loss of control, adding that the FRSC rescue team tried to save the lives of the victims.

The driver and two passengers but the trio could not make it due to the impact of the injury and their remains were said to have been deposited at a morgue in Sagamu, she said.

“FRSC operatives at Mowe carried out rescue operation at about 0107 hrs on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway around Mowe involving 02 vehicles with registration number T-15636LA BLUEBIRD and a HOWO TRUCK no number on it,” the statement read.

“Three persons were involved all male adult and they were all killed by the container that fell and rested on the occupants of the HOWO truck.

“A tow truck was contacted to pull off the truck to ease traffic flow and a crane was also contacted to remove the container off the road.”

The FSRC advised motorists to drive defensively while ensuring that the interests of other road users are always taken care of to avoid accidents.

It also called on drivers to always anticipate the actions of other road users, avoid dangerous driving and follow traffic rules and regulations at all times.