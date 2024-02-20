VIDEO: APC Member Blames Economic Saboteurs For Falling Naira Value

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ayo Oyalowo says the falling value of the naira is the handiwork of economic criminals.

The naira has sharply fallen in value against major currencies, trading for over N1,500 to the dollar at the parallel market.

But Oyalowo says the skidding value of the nation’s currency is due to the activities of economic saboteurs and not market forces.

“What we are witnessing today is nothing but pure and unbridled criminality,” the political economist said on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday.

“You see, we have had a situation where we think we are running a free market economy. But we have had a few people sit down somewhere and decide to destroy this country. So, tonight, I want to say clearly that what has been going on is nothing short of criminality.”

WATCH INTERVIEW BELOW: