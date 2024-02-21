BREAKING: LP’s Abure Arrested For Attempted Murder — Police

The Nigeria Police Force says Labour Party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure, was arrested for attempted murder illegal possession of firearms, and related offences.

The spokesperson for the Nigeria Police Force Zone 5, Tijani Momoh, said Abure was arrested on Wednesday afternoon in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Momoh told newsmen that Abure and four others were arrested over a petition written against them by a petitioner whose name he did not mention.

He said, “I wish to confirm the arrest of the factional chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure and four others.

“It has to do with a written petition that was endorsed by the AIG Zone 5 from the office of the Inspector General of Police.”

He said an allegation of attempted murder was levelled against Abure. “There are video clips, recordings of the petitioner being assaulted, being beaten when he came home last year to conduct ward matters,” Momoh said.

“It is a case of attempted murder, conspiracy, illegal possession of arms and other related offences.

“They were also in possession of firearms; a short gun and three rounds of ammunition.

“Investigation is ongoing. They were just arrested today. More details will be provided later,” the police spokesman added.