Wage Award For January, February Being Processed – FG

The Federal Government has said the wage award of N35,000 for January and February 2024 is being processed.

Earlier, the Trade Union Congress (TUC), an arm of the organised labour, had accused the Federal Government of not being serious about implementing the agreement signed with the labour unions.

But in a statement on Wednesday, the Minister of State for Labour, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, said the government has so far paid the wage award for four out of six months.

She stated that the Federal Government has reviewed the commitments made with the organized labour in the agreement entered with labour and wish to state that very substantial progress has been made.

READ ALSO: Concerned NLC Criticises DSS For Asking It To Shelve Planned Protest

“On the payment of wage award of N35,000 for Six Months, the Government has so far paid for four months up to 31st December, 2023. The remaining two months of January and February, 2024 are being processed,” the statement read.

“On the Minimum Wage Committee, Government has on 30th January, 2024, inaugurated a 37 Member Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage to review and come up with an acceptable and sustainable Minimum Wage for Nigerian Workers. The Committee has so far held two meetings and discussions are ongoing.”

See the full statement below: