Former NGX Group Chairman Abimbola Ogunbanjo Laid To Rest    

The remains of the former Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group, Abimbola Ogunbanjo, have been laid to rest at the family compound in Erunwon, the Ijebu Ode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The event attracted the presence of family members, friends, business partners and associates.

His friends and associates praised Ogunbanjo for his selflessness and the positive impact he had on many lives., adding that he will be greatly missed.

Earlier, a funeral service was held for him at the Church of Nativity in Ikoyi, Lagos before his body was taken to his hometown.

It was a solemn event attended by his wife, his children and other family members as well as friends and his business associates.

The well-attended service featured readings from the holy bible as well as renditions of symbolic hymns.

The Igbobi College old boys were also on the ground to pay tributes to one of their own.

Ogunbanjo died in a helicopter crash that occurred near the Nevada border in California, United States on February 9. The former Chief Executive of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe, his wife Doreen and their son Chizi also died in the crash.