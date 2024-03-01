Tinubu Appoints New Management Team For FGN Power Company

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of new members of the management team of the FGN Power Company Limited.

Announcing the appointment in a statement on Friday, presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, said the firm’s current executive officer, Kenny Osebi Anuwe, was reappointed by the President.

Others appointed include; the Company Secretary/Legal Advisor, Prof Mamman Lawal (reappointed); the Chief Technical Officer (CTO), Ebenezer Olawale Fapohunda; Chief Technical Officer (CTO), Ebenezer Olawale Fapohunda

“The President anticipates that with the full constitution of the management team, the FGN Power Company Limited will work assiduously to realize the core objectives of the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) in close collaboration with Siemens Energy through a holistic overhaul, modernization, and expansion of the national grid and other critical measures to ensure the growth of the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI),” the statement read.

