JUST IN: Edo Assembly Commences Impeachment Process Against Shaibu

The Edo State House of Assembly, during plenary on Wednesday, commenced proceedings to impeach embattled Deputy Governor of the state, Philip Shaibu.

The majority leader of the state house of assembly and member representing Ovia North East 1, Charity Aiguobarueghian, announced this during sitting.

He stated that the petition against the deputy governor which dated March 5, 2024 was endorsed by 21 out of the 24 lawmakers.

The majority leader maintained that the number of lawmakers that signed the petition have met the required two – thirds as stipulated in the constitution.

He noted that the petition was based on allegations of perjury and divulging Edo State government secrets.

The Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku, has directed the clerk of the House, Yahaya Omogbai, to serve the impeachment notice on Shaibu.

Agbebaku also confirmed that the deputy governor has been given seven days to respond to the notice of impeachment.

READ ALSO: Obaseki Unhappy With Me Because Of My Governorship Ambition – Shaibu

The relationship between Shaibu and the Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has deteriorated in recent months.

In his recent appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Shaibu attributed his fallout with Obaseki to his ambition to succeed him as the governor of Edo State.

He said Obaseki is not happy that he is not supporting his preferred candidate.

“He has not been happy that I’m not supporting his candidate. It is my right to contest in an election and I’m exercising that right. And he has done a lot of negative things. It doesn’t really matter, I see it as politics.

“I’ve made up my mind to always respect the office of the governor, and I’ll continue to respect the office of the governor till the end, whether as deputy or any other thing.

“So the relationship is not cordial, I can tell you that. It’s not from my own end, it’s from his own end because I have made attempts to bridge the gap, but he doesn’t allow it”, Shaibu said.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The deputy governor said he had made several efforts to mend the relationship with the governor to no avail.

“I have called him and he doesn’t pick up, even in public functions, I greet him, but he doesn’t answer me, because I have made up my mind that I must exercise my right.

“We’ve never had any differences, the only difference we have is ‘why are you contesting’?”

Shaibu emerged winner in a parallel primary as Asue Ighodalo was elected as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the September 21 governorship election.

However, the deputy governor has maintained that he is the authentic candidate of the PDP, saying that the party risks losing the state if it backs Ighodalo.