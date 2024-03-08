Police Nab Four KWASU Students For Allegedly Beating Colleague To Death

Four undergraduate students of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, who are yet to be identified, have been arrested for allegedly beating a fellow student to death.

The incident occurred penultimate week in one of the private hostels outside the school. The suspects descended on the deceased, whose identity is yet to be ascertained as of press time, for allegedly filming them.

A student, who confided in Channels Television, said the victim later died from the severe beating he received from his colleagues.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state police command, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, also confirmed the incident on Friday.

“The alleged culprits were four but I cannot confirm their names now. They have been arrested while an investigation is still ongoing over the matter,” she said.