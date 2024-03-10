NDLEA Arrests Two Grandpas, Seizes Drugs Concealed In Vehicle Engine

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested two grandfathers over drug trafficking.

The suspects – Mallam Mai Gemu Adam and Yamama Musa, were arrested in Borno State on Saturday, March 9.

Confirming this in a statement on Sunday, NDLEA spokesman, said 32,000 ampoules of tramadol injection were recovered from them.

“NDLEA operatives in Borno state have arrested a 70-year-old grandfather, Mallam Mai Gemu Adam and 65-year-old Yamama Musa for drug trafficking. They were arrested on Saturday 9th March along with 24-year-old Abubakar Ya’u and Babagana Abubakar Ali, 28, in Maiduguri and Gamboru-Ngala respectively while 32,000 ampoules of tramadol injection were recovered from them,” he said.

He said the agency also intercepted a Golf 3 salon car at Geidam in Yobe State and arrested the vehicle’s occupant, Alhaji Mala Tijjani.

The vehicle, said to be heading to Gagamari in Niger Republic, was intercepted on March 9 and was set to “deliver 40 blocks of cannabis weighing 24.5kg to another dealer, while 42 cartons containing 8,400 bottles of codeine syrup weighing 1,260 kilograms were recovered from a driver, Mutari Ya’u, 29, at Katsina road, Kaduna on Tuesday 5th March.”

In Kano state, 35-year-old Nura Yusuf was nabbed with 62kg of cannabis at the Gadar Tamburawa area.

According to NDLEA spokesman, the suspect was arrested where Abubakar Sani, 40, was also nabbed with 244 bottles of codeine syrup, while Mohammad Alkali, 28, was found with 49, 800 pills of tramadol along Kano-Maiduguri road, on Thursday 7th March.

“This is just as NDLEA operatives in Lagos state on Wednesday 6th March arrested Aba Thomas at Igbo Elerin area of the state where 84 litres of skuchies, 1.1 litres of codeine syrup,4kg cannabis sativa, and 800 tablets of tramadol 225mg were seized from him.

“No fewer than eight suspects were arrested on Friday 8th March where NDLEA officers raided the notorious Karu abattoir drug joint in the FCT, Abuja with 51.3kg cannabis recovered from them. Those arrested include: Buhari Muhammadu; Jamilu Muhammed; Abubakar Wappa; Yahaya Tasiu; Ezekiel Mulanda; Abba Haruna; Habibu Umar and Shamsu Lawali,” Babafemi said.

The anti-narcotics agency also intercepted a consignment of illicit drugs consignment concealed in the engine compartment of an interstate commercial bus.

“No fewer than 5.2kg of cannabis sativa and opioids were discovered in the engine compartment of an interstate commercial bus marked VDY 187 XA on Thursday 7th March 2024 along Gbongan – Ibadan road, Osun state by NDLEA officers on stop and search operation on the highway. The bus driver, Iorliam Sughnen Dominic, 35, who took responsibility for the concealment was taken into custody for further investigation.

“The previous day Wednesday 6th March, a 26-year-old lady, Obasanmi Esther Iyanu, who produces and distributes skuchies was arrested during a raid on her hideout in Osogbo, the Osun state capital. At least, 16.5 litres of the illicit substance and different quantities of molly and cannabis were recovered from her during the raid.”