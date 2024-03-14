Call For Akpabio’s Resignation Reprehensible – Senate Spokesman

The Spokesman for the Senate, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, has berated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for calling for the resignation of Senate President Godswill Akpabio over what he described as unfounded claim of N3.7trn budget padding allegations by the suspended Senator representing Bauchi Central, Abdul Ningi.

Adaramodu, in a statement on Thursday, declared that “the PDP has fatally failed in their sordid attempt to hoodwink the unsuspecting public on the ineffectual but spurious allegations of budget padding”.

“The party’s ludicrous call for the resignation of Senator Godswill Akpabio as the Senate President is unthinkable and shows the party as a massaging balm for falsehood and immoral Legislative outbursts.”

He stated that Akpabio will not resign and has no intention to resign at any time because he has not committed any wrong doing to warrant a resignation”.

According to him, it is shocking that the PDP leadership could not comprehend what transpired at Tuesday’s plenary where the allegations were debated and Ningi suspended.

He said, “Contrary to the contention by the PDP that N3.7 trillion was discreetly inserted into the 2024 budget for alleged non-existent projects, and what transpired on the floor of the Chamber, it is open knowledge that no such absurdity is found in the budget passed by the National Assembly and signed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which is being implemented judiciously by the Federal government.

“Perhaps, the N3.7trn being mentioned in the PDP’s shocking statement exists only in the fickle minds of its purveyors and serves as a dubious version of the budget generated by PDP’s ‘unidentified political flying objects’.”

He further stated, “Contrary to the unspeakable grandstanding, Senator Ningi was never intimidated nor harassed, neither was he gagged nor denied the privilege to exercise his right of reply as the senator was given ample opportunity to defend himself. But the whole world saw how he floundered, since he had no verifiable facts to substantiate his allegations and his futile efforts to defend lies.

“So, the decision to debate the matter in the Committee of the Whole was in sync with the resolve of the leadership of the 10th Senate under Senator Akpabio to stand for transparency, justice and fairness.

“The proceedings of the plenary were transmitted live by at least five popular national television stations, making all right thinking people to wonder the basis on which the PDP is questioning the process.

“The PDP expected the Senate to sweep the unfounded allegations under the carpet but the 10th Senate under the leadership of Senate President Akpabio has zero tolerance for corruption, insipid lies and egregious falsehood such as the N3.7trn budget padding allegations and could not have conducted the investigation in the closet as suggested by the PDP”

“Making the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio the fruit to receive the stones is curious, the Senate and the House of Representatives made the Appropriations law,hence the suspended Senator disparaged and impugned on the social, political and Legislative integrity of all.

“No amount of lies and fake allegations will distract the 10th Senate, under Senator Godswill Akpabio, from delivering good legislation and effective oversight for which Nigerians elected us for” Adaramodu concluded.