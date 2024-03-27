Police Seize Shrine, Parade Witch Doctor, 25 Others In Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command has paraded a Juju Priest, Ugochukwu Onuigbo, alongside 25 other suspects believed to be members of a car snatching ring operating in Rivers State.

Parading the suspects on Wednesday at the Command Headquarters on Moscow Road in Port Harcourt, the Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, explained how they were arrested.

The CP said, “For some time now we have noticed that a lot of cars were being stolen and some robbed in town and we tasked officers of our tactical team and our investigators to move into it.

“Today, I am very happy to inform you that about 26 suspects who specialize in stealing vehicles and robbing them have been arrested. Our greatest joy is the arrest of Chidozie Anthony Onyekwe and Kelechi Igwe.”

Disu further stated that “Chidozie is the leader of persons who come into Rivers State to steal cars. Not only does he come in here, he trains his men well. He is linked to all the suspects here who have been arrested before for this same offense of stealing cars.

“At the same time Kelechi Igwe is an expert at removing trackers from vehicles. Almost all the vehicles stolen from Rivers State must pass through Kelechi for him to remove the trackers for them. He’s also a wonderful mechanic.”

Disu further revealed that most of the stolen cars are taken to Mgbuka Obosi in Onitsha, Anambra State where they are (sic) ‘piecesed’ and sold as scrap.

In total, 79 vehicles have been linked to the suspects, who the CP said met each other while incarcerated in the correctional centers.

17 vehicles in total have also been recovered and some returned to their owners.