Police Neutralise Two Suspected Kidnappers, Arrest Two In Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command says operatives of its Anti-Kidnapping Unit have neutralised two suspected kidnappers and arrested a suspected kidnapping kingpin, Seriki Mohammed Abdullahi, alongside another suspected gang member, Mohammed Bello.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Oluseyi Babaseyi, confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday.

According to him, the operation also led to the recovery of one AK-47 rifle loaded with 10 rounds of 5.6mm ammunition, one single-barrel gun, the sum of One Million Five Hundred Thousand Naira (₦1,500,000) suspected to be ransom proceeds, several mobile phones, and a black bag.

Babaseyi said the operation followed sustained intelligence-led investigations into the kidnapping of three persons abducted on May 11, 2026, at the Ipojo area of Iperin, Atan-Ijebu, Ogun State.

“The operation was carried out following sustained intelligence-led investigations into the kidnapping of three persons abducted on the 11th of May 2026 at Ipojo Area, Iperin, Atan-Ijebu, Ogun State,” he said.

The police spokesperson stated that the victims regained their freedom unharmed on May 14, 2026, at about 7:30 p.m. after being released by their captors following the payment of an unspecified ransom.

“Following the victims’ release, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad intensified efforts to track down members of the gang responsible for the abduction.

“Consequently, on the 15th of May 2026 at about 5:00 a.m., operatives acting on credible intelligence stormed the kidnappers’ hideout located along the Ijebu-Ode/Ibadan Road axis of the state,” he added.

Babaseyi further explained that the suspects opened fire on sighting the operatives, resulting in a gun duel.

“On sighting the police operatives, the suspects opened fire, leading to a fierce gun duel. Operatives responded professionally, resulting in the neutralisation of two of the suspected kidnappers, while other members of the gang escaped into the surrounding forest with varying degrees of bullet injuries,” he said.

He added that intelligence-led follow-up operations later led to the arrest of the suspected kingpin, Seriki Mohammed Abdullahi, and another gang member, Mohammed Bello, alongside the recovery of additional incriminating exhibits connected to the criminal operation.

“The corpses of the neutralised suspects have been deposited at a morgue for autopsy in line with standard procedure, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing members of the syndicate,” the statement added.

“All recovered exhibits have been secured, while investigation continues to unravel the full network of the gang and facilitate prosecution of the arrested suspects.”

The Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, Bode Ojajuni, commended the operatives for their gallantry, professionalism, and resilience.

He reiterated the command’s commitment to combating kidnapping and other violent crimes across Ogun State.