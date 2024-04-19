Navy Arrests 14 Suspected Oil Thieves, Others In Akwa Ibom

The Nigerian Navy’s Forward Operating Base (FOB), Ibaka in Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom state, on Thursday took stock of its anti-crime operations in the first quarter of 2024, noting that its operatives had during the period apprehended 14 suspects for sundry crimes.

The Commanding Officer of the base, Capt. Uche Aneke, who disclosed this to journalists, explained that the suspects were arrested over alleged smuggling, oil theft, cultism, economic sabotage, sea robbery and other forms of criminality within the joint operations area (JOA).

Aneke warned that the Nigerian Navy has zero tolerance for maritime crimes and economic sabotage on Nigeria’s waterways, adding that the suspects had been handed over to other relevant security agencies for further interrogation and prosecution.

He added that the arrests and seizures within the period are not just isolated successes but achievements recorded as a result of operational implementation and tactical execution, assuring that the general security situation in the area of operations has been relatively peaceful.

Aneke said the Base had over the years been able to reduce criminal activities to the barest minimum through intensive operations along with security stakeholders within the joint operations area.

The Commander said that Operation Delta Sanity which FOB, Ibaka is part of, had been reinforced by the resolve of FOB, Ibaka as well as other bases involved in the operations.

He further disclosed that the base had employed 35 civilian staff who were not only paid but fed three times daily to show commitment to intelligence duties for the base, as a way to maintaining cordial relationship with the host communities.

He, therefore, commended the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, for providing the resources and moral support needed by the Nigerian Navy for safer waterways.

The FOB Ibaka covers Nigeria Eastern flanks consisting of the sea approaches from Calabar up till the new international maritime boundaries between Nigeria and Republic of Cameroon. This also includes land masses covering Mbo, Udung Uko and Oron LGAs of Akwa Ibom.