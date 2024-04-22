Rainstorm Throws 40 Ogun Communities Into Darkness 

Forty communities in Ogun State have been plunged into darkness following a rainstorm on Sunday.

The downpour which began around midday, destroyed electricity facilities in some parts of the state, leading to a blackout.

“Due to broken poles occasioned by the heavy downpour at Ota and Mowe, customers in the following communities: lyana lyesi, Osuke Town, Egan Road, lyana Ilogbo, Ijaba, Ijagba, Itele, Lafenwa, Singer, Joju, Alishiba, Oju Ore, Tollgate, Eledi, Akeja, Abebi, Osi Round About, Ota Town, Ota Industrial Estate, Igberen, lju, Atan, Onipanu, Obasanjo, Lusada, Arigba, Odugbe, Ado-Odo, Igbesa, Owode,” the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) said in a statement late Sunday.

“Olokuta, Hanushi, Bamtish Camp Lufiwape, Eltees Farm, August Engineering, Spark Cear Soap Ayetoro, Amazing Grace Oil, Christopher University, Royal Garden Estate, Pentagon Estate, and environs are experiencing power outages”.

It called on residents of the areas to avoid “contact with the broken poles, saggy wires or any other electrical installation affected by the rain”.

“Our technical team is working to clear and replace the broken poles and installations to ensure power supply is restored as soon as possible,” IBEDC said.

A video circulating on social media showed fallen electricity poles on vehicles in a flooded Sango-Ota area of the state.