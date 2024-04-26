Bandits Attack Matawalle’s Hometown, Kill One, Kidnap Others

Bandits have attacked Maradun town, the headquarters of Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara, killing one person and kidnapping several others

Maradun is the hometown of the former governor of the state and present Minister of State for Defence Bello Matawalle.

Although, police authorities in the state are yet to comment on the latest incident an indigene of the town Nura Maradun told Channels Television that the bandits stormed the town around 1 am on Friday with sophisticated weapons.

He said they fired indiscriminately to scare residents. According to him, the bandits went from house to house to abduct residents of the town.

“They came in around 1 am and operated till 4 am unchallenged. They went on to search house by house looking for people to be kidnapped,” he said.

“From what I can confirm to you now, one person was killed, and about eight persons most women have been taken away. Some of the women kidnapped are daughters of the Emir’s brother.”