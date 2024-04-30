FG Approves Pay Increase For Civil Servants On Consolidated Salary Structures

The Federal Government has approved a salary increase of between 25% and 35% for civil servants on the remaining six Consolidated Salary Structures.

This move is coming on the eve of the 2024 Workers’ Day event and is contained in a Tuesday statement by the Head of Press at the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC)Emmanuel Njoku.

The increment takes effect from January 1st, 2024.

The Salary Structure includes the Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure (CONPSS), Consolidated Research and Allied Institutions Salary Structure (CONRAISS), Consolidated Police Salary Structure (CONPOSS), Consolidated Para-military Salary Structure (CONPASS), Consolidated Intelligence Community Salary Structure (CONICCS) and Consolidated Armed Forces Salary Structure (CONAFSS).

Those in the tertiary education and health sectors had already received their increases which involved Consolidated University Academic Salary Structure (CONUASS) and Consolidated Tertiary Institutions Salary Structure (CONTISS)

for universities.

For polytechnics and colleges of education, the statement indicated that the new salary structure involved the Consolidated Polytechnics and Colleges of Education Academic Staff Salary Structure (CONPCASS) and Consolidated Tertiary Educational Institutions Salary Structure (CONTEDISS).

Those in the Health Sector will also be benefiting through the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) and Consolidated Health Sector Salary Structure (CONHESS).

Similarly, the Federal Government has also approved increases in pension of between 20% and 28% for pensioners on the defined benefits scheme concerning the above-mentioned six consolidated salary structures.