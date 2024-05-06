$87m Theft: Accused Get Modified Bail Term

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, has modified the bail conditions handed down to one Abayomi Oluwasesan, alongside his wife, for stealing the sum of $87m from an online crypto platform, Afriq Arbitrage.

The judge granted the application of the counsel of the accused who sought to vary the bail conditions.

The judge modified the bail condition slightly to require that the two sureties owned properties in the FCT, and not Maitama in particular, while the bail bond was dropped to N400m.

Meanwhile, the court has fixed 14th May to commence speedy trial of the case, while the two accused persons were returned to Suleja Correctional Centre pending when they perfect the bail conditions.