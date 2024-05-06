Bandits Attack Kaduna Community, Kill Six Persons 

Bandits have killed six persons when the assailants attacked the Ambe community of Sanga Local Government Area, Kaduna State, on Sunday night.

The spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command Mansir Hassan confirmed the incident to Channels Television, saying that one suspect has been arrested in connection with the attack.

According to Hassan, police operatives from Sanga Divisional Police Station and troops of Operation Safe Haven upon getting a distress call, rushed to the community and engaged the bandits in a gun duel during which one of the bandits was arrested while the rest escaped into the forest with bullet wounds.

Meanwhile, the member representing Jema’a/Sanga Federal Constituency Daniel Amos said in a statement that six people were killed in the attack while eight others sustained injuries and are receiving medical treatment at the hospital.

While condemning the latest attack aimed at destabilising the peace and security in his constituency, the federal lawmaker, called on all residents of Sanga Local Government Area to remain calm and peaceful as they work towards finding a lasting solution to the insecurity in the area.

“We must continue to promote peaceful coexistence among our diverse communities, irrespective of our differences.

“I also call on the security agencies to act swiftly to apprehend the perpetrators of this evil act and bring them to justice. The safety of our people must remain a top priority. We cannot allow the criminals to continue to operate with impunity.

“As your representative in the National Assembly, I assure you that I will continue to do my best to attract development to our constituency while working with relevant stakeholders to ensure the safety of our people.

“Finally, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones, Arak chiefdom, Sanga Local Government Area, and the government of our dear State. I also pray for a speedy recovery of those who sustained injuries”.