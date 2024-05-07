Suspected Pirates Kidnap Seven In Rivers

Seven maritime travellers have been feared kidnapped along the Onne estuary.

Channels Television learnt that the incident occurred on Monday as some unsuspecting travellers set out to Port Harcourt by boat.

The Rivers State Police Command confirmed the incident on Tuesday.

In a telephone conversation, the Public Relations Officer of the Rivers State Police Command Grace Iringe-Koko said 20 passengers were onboard the boat.

“Yes the O.C Marine informed me that a boat carrying 20 passengers from Bonny to Onne was intercepted by daredevil sea pirates along the Onne River where they were robbed before 7 of them were abducted and taken to an unknown destination,” she said.

It’s not yet clear if the seven kidnap victims were specifically targeted or randomly picked up. However, the Rivers State Police Command said they’re investigating and will provide further information when necessary.