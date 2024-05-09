Presidency Releases Video Of Tinubu’s Resumption After Foreign Trip 

President Bola Tinubu has officially resumed work at the Villa, a day after returning from his trip abroad.

The presidency released a video of Tinubu walking from his residence to his office accompanied by his security aides, his Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila; the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and other aides.

President Tinubu traveled to the Netherlands on the 23rd of April at the invitation of the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. While in the Netherlands, he also met with the Nigerian-Dutch business community.

President Bola Tinubu has officially resumed work at the Villa, a day after returning from his trip abroad. The President walked from his residence to his office accompanied by his security aides, his Chief of Staff, Mister Femi Gbajabiamila, the National Security Adviser,… pic.twitter.com/Yh0pkUxdzZ Advertisement — Channels Television (@channelstv) May 9, 2024

READ ALSO: [VIDEO] Tinubu Is ‘Well,’ FG Explains President’s Absence

He proceeded to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for the World Economic Forum (WEF) where he engaged global leaders with the view to winning more investors in Nigeria.

After the meeting in Saudi Arabia, President Tinubu was said to have proceeded to Europe on a private visit.

He returned to the country on Wednesday, after over two weeks of being away.

The governors of Kaduna and Plateau states, Uba Sani and Caleb Mutfwang paid a visit to the President on Thursday.

The reason for their visits could not be ascertained at the time of filing the report.