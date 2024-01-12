APC Govs Visit Tinubu, Hail His Efforts At Tackling Insecurity

The Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) has hailed President Bola Tinubu’s efforts at tackling insecurity in the country.

Nigeria is battling a series of security issues including banditry, kidnapping, herders’-farmers’ conflicts, and oil theft among others.

But during a visit to Tinubu on Friday, the PGF which is the umbrella body for governors elected under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), commended the Nigerian president for facing insecurity headlong.

The Chairman of the PGF and the Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma told the press after the meeting in Aso Rock that the governors lauded Tinubu for his efforts in addressing the issue “so that insecurity will become a thing of the past in the country and also do more interventions to alleviate the current situation and the country”.

A Supportive President

Aside from that, Uzodimma also praised Tinubu for his support for states as epitomized in different interventionist moves.

“We’re here basically to salute the President. I welcome him into the new year and congratulate him for all the exploits he has recorded since he became the president of the country,” he added.

“We renew our hope in his renewed hope agenda and exchange pleasantries and among other things thank him for the way he has supported the governors of all the sub-national governments since its inception, and how he has sustained funding to governors, particularly in some interventions that are outside the statutory allocations.”

About 15 governors attended the closed-door meeting which was held at the Council Chamber in the State House.

They include Governors Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Nasir Idris (Kebbi), Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti) and Uba Sani (Kaduna).

Others were Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi), Ahmad Aliyu (Sokoto), Bassey Otu (Cross River), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq among others.