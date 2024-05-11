29 Generals Retire From Nigerian Army

Twenty-nine generals of the Infantry Corps of the Nigerian Army have retired from active military service.

Of the 29 retired infantry officers who pulled out of active service at the Jaji Military Cantonment in Kaduna State on Friday, 19 were major generals, and 10 were brigadiers general.

Among them is Major General Victor Ezugwu, who spoke on behalf of the retirees. He said the war against terrorism banditry will end if the proposed establishment of army aviation succeeds and the night fighting capabilities of the army infantry corps are improved.

As the threats to Nigeria’s sovereignty are becoming asymmetric in time and space, Ezugwu admonished serving officers and soldiers to be proactively way ahead of the enemies in all aspects of unfolding combat scenarios

He also urged their successors to not only sustain the modest strategic, operational, and tactical achievements made but also to surpass them.

“The frontline is expanding and the Nigerian Army is becoming increasingly committed with the eyes of the nation and the world on it,” he said.

“Our Infantry Corps must therefore not relent or rest on her oars as the entire Nigerian Army depends largely on the Infantry Corps to achieve its core mandate and mission.

“I admonish the Infantry that as the threats to Nigeria’s sovereignty are becoming asymmetric in time and space, you must be proactively way ahead of our adversaries in all aspects of the unfolding combat scenarios,” he added.

While calling on the Infantry Corps to review some of its tactical and operational strategies in the areas of night fighting capabilities, and frontline intelligence gathering on enemy activities, Ezeugu advised the corps to strengthen basic field crafts training in the areas of aggressive fighting patrols to dominate at least 5 km radius of their locations, ambushes, listening and observation posts as well as all levels of battle drills.