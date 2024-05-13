Peter Obi Meets With Atiku, Lamido, Saraki

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election Peter Obi has met with ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President Bukola Saraki, and former Governor of Jigawa State Sule Lamido in separate visits.

Atiku posted photos of him and Obi during their Monday meeting on his X handle.

“It was my honour and privilege to host @PeterObi today,” Atiku wrote.

— Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) May 12, 2024

In a statement following the meetings, the LP presidential campaign spokesman Tanko Yunusa said Obi visited them to discuss the “state of the nation”.

“Worried about the state of the nation and the increasing uncertainty in the living conditions of the poor and underprivileged, Obi in Abuja on Monday visited some top Nigerians, among whom are former vice president, and PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, the former Senate President Senator Bukola Saraki and the former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido,” the statement read.

“At the centre of discussion during each of these visits was the state of the nation and how to reduce the suffering of all Nigerians irrespective of class and location. In particular, the desperate condition of the downtrodden in our midst was highlighted.

“Of particular interest and emphasis in these discussions was the worrisome situation in the northern parts of the country.”

Obi was Atiku’s running mate in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2019 presidential election.

But Obi, a former Anambra governor, left the PDP ahead of the 2023 poll and teamed up with the Labour Party (LP).

Atiku flew the PDP’s flag in the poll, losing out to President Bola Tinubu.