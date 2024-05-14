Minister Petitions IGP, Asks Court To Stop Niger Mass Wedding Of 100 Orphans

The Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, has petitioned the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, seeking his support to stop the planned marriage by the Speaker of Niger State House of Assembly, Abdulmalik Sarkindaji.

Kennedy-Ohanenye also filed for a court injunction to stop the planned marriage of 100 orphans said to be children by the Speaker.

Last week, the Speaker announced that he would sponsor the wedding of 100 girls, some of whom were orphaned by insurgency, as part of his Mariga constituency project. He said he had procured materials for the event scheduled for May 24 and promised to pay dowries for the bridegrooms.

Following the outcry that trailed the announcement, the speaker explained that he was only financing the wedding — not forcing the girls into marriage.

But briefing journalists in Abuja on Monday, the minister said a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the issue will be carried out.

She said the ministry will take responsibility for the girls’ education and vocational training.

“The Ministry has petitioned the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and sought a court injunction to put a hold on the sponsored marriage until further investigation is carried out with a view to ensuring that the welfare of the orphans are adequately covered,” a statement by the minister’s spokesman, Ohaeri Osondu Joseph, read.

