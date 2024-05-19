Gunmen Kidnap Akwa Ibom Traditional Ruler

Gunmen have kidnapped the Paramount Ruler of Mbo Local Government Area (LGA) of Akwa Ibom state, HRM Ogwong Okon A. Abang at his palace in Ebughu.

Though the abductors are yet to contact the family of the victim for a possible ransom, the Akwa Ibom State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of the monarch.

The Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) of the command, ASP Timfon John, who confirmed the incident, said the Commissioner of Police, Ayilara Waheed Adedamola and other Service Commanders, including the Commissioner for Internal Security, have moved down to Mbo local council to ascertain the situation.

She said, “I can confirm that CP and other Service Commanders & Commissioner for Internal Security were there.”

However, this abduction is coming few days after medical doctors down tools over the kidnap of their colleague, Dr John Robbin Esu, who is still in the kidnappers den nearly three weeks after.

Only last week, the wife of Chief Asukwo Eweme Ulap Okon, aka Levile, a prominent political figure was also abducted in Oron.