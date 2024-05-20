Anambra Student Dies In Dormitory Accident

One person has been reported dead, and several properties burnt in a fire that broke out at the Bishop Crowther Memorial Seminary School, Awka, the Anambra State capital.

Although the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, it was gathered that the incident occurred around 11.30 pm on Saturday.

Confirming the incident in a statement from the Media Unit of Anambra State Fire Service, the state’s Fire Service Chief, Chukwudi Chiketa, said the remains of the student who died in the incident, had been taken to a mortuary.

He explained that firefighters and a fire truck were immediately deployed to the scene of the incident upon getting an alert from the school, adding that the fire had been contained.

According to the statement, the fire chief visited the school on Sunday for inspection, where the principal narrated how the fire affected a part of the school’s hostel, including mattresses and other students’ belongings.

The statement was entitled, ‘Update on the incident that occurred in Bishop Crowther Seminary, Awka’.

It read in part, “The Anambra State Fire Service Chief arrived at Bishop Crowther Memorial Seminary School, Awka at 10:55 a.m. on Sunday, for a firsthand inspection and assessment of the level of damages caused by the fire outbreak that occurred on Saturday night in the school.

“Recall that Anambra State Fire Service received a distress call at 11:30 pm, on Saturday, May 18, 2024, which reported a fire outbreak in one of the school’s hostels. Our firefighters and one of the fire trucks were deployed immediately to the scene of the incident, and the fire was contained.

“The cause of this fire is still unknown, but it’s confirmed that one of the students died at the scene and has been taken to a mortuary.

“The school Principal, Ven. Dr Emendu, who received the fire chief, narrated how the fire affected a part of the school’s hostel, damaged everything, including mattresses and other students’ belongings therein, and left one dead. According to the principal, there was no other casualty, and no injury was recorded.”

The fire chief sympathised with the school’s management and the entire students, urging them to take heart as God will console them.

He also commiserated with the family of the deceased, praying that God would give them the fortitude to bear the loss.

Advising, Chiketa urged the public to be safety conscious.