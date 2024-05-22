Emir Aminu Ado Bayero Visits Awujale, Says Kano, Ijebu Share Things In Common

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero on Wednesday paid a royal visit to the Awujale and paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Ogun State, Oba Sikiru Kayode, saying the ancient towns share a lot of things in common.

The Emir alongside his retinue of aides and chiefs visited the Awujale in Ijebu-Ode to felicitate with the first-class traditional ruler on his 90th birthday celebration and 64th year on the throne of his forebears

He described Awujale as his father, being an associate of his biological father and late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero.

The monarch also noted that the visit offered him an opportunity to tap from the Awujale’s experience and words of wisdom, which he would cherish for a long time.

Bayero also noted that Kano and Ijebu “are like twins in terms of commercial activities.”

“Awujale is someone who has been at par with my forefathers for 64 years and am privileged to still have people like him around at 90,” he said

” He is a real gem who is a close associate of my late father and that is why I call him my Father as well.

“So coming here to greet him and get his blessings is something I will appreciate till the end of time. It is a good experience for me.”

” Kano and Ijebu, I look at them like twins as far as am concerned, especially in terms of commercial activities.

“We all know Ijebu very well, Kano is a carbon copy or I will say Ijebu is a carbon copy of Kano. The truth is we have a lot of things in common that relate to the culture, tradition and commercial activities.”

Responding, Awujale narrated the cordial relationship between him and the late father of the Emir, Ado Bayero.

He appreciated the visit by the Emir, calling on Nigerians to continue to live in unity and harmony.

Speaking during the visit, Governor Dapo Abiodun noted that the royal visit would no doubt further strengthen the existing bond of unity and mutual respect across the diverse tribes in the country.

Abiodun represented by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Ganiyu Hamzat, described Awujale as a loving royal father of repute.