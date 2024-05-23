Five Killed, Three Injured In Kogi Auto Crash

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kogi State Command, has confirmed the death of five persons in an accident on the Kabba-Obajana Road in the Kabba Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Samuel Oyedeji, State Sector Commander, told our correspondent that three persons survived in the accident involving a Ford Galaxy space wagon and Mazda car on Thursday.

Oyedeji attributed the cause of the accident to speeding and wrongful overtaking.

“The head-on collision between the two cars moving in the opposite directions happened due to speeding and wrongful overtaking by one of the drivers.

“We have been preaching against drivers flouting road safety rules and regulations, yet these motorists hardly heed our warnings.

“Five persons lost their lives in the accident that left three others seriously injured,” he said.

The sector commander said that officers from the command had carried out rescue operation from the scene of the accident.

According to him, the three injured persons have been moved to the Kabba General Hospital for medical attention.

“The copses have been deposited in the mortuary of the same hospital,” Oyedeji said.

He reminded motorists to always endeavour to keep to road safety rules and regulations to avoid road crashes.