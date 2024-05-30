Many Trapped As Two-Storey Building Collapses In Lagos Island

Many people are reportedly trapped as a two-storey building collapsed in the Isale Eko area of Lagos State on Thursday.

The structure alleged to have been defective, gave way following a fire in parts of Dosunmu Market on Lagos Island.

The Lagos Territorial Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye, who confirmed the incident, said 14 other buildings were seriously impacted by the fire.

The fresh occurrence follows that of April, when four buildings collapsed due to the intensity of the fire that engulfed part of Dosunmu Market on Lagos Island.

He said emergency responders including the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Federal and State Fire Services, the Nigeria Police and fire service of the Nigeria Ports Authority, were already at the scene of the event.