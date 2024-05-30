Scores Feared Dead in Kaduna Market Attack

An unspecified number of people are feared killed after bandits attacked Maro Junction market in the Maro Ward of Kajuru local government area in Kaduna State.

Kajuru is said to be one of the hotbeds of banditry in Kaduna State.

The police in Kaduna State have confirmed the death, stating that while five people were injured, one person lost his life during the attack.

However, locals say no fewer than 12 people were shot dead during the attack.

Confirming the incident to Channels Television, the Spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Mansir Hassan, explained that the bandits had invaded the Maro Junction market at about 4:30 pm on Wednesday, opened fire at the people inside the market, and shot indiscriminately in every direction.

He explained that five people sustained varying degrees of injuries, one was killed during the attack, adding that an investigation is still ongoing to ascertain the actual number of casualties.

The police PRO further said that the police and other security operatives on getting a distress call, immediately rushed to the area and are presently trailing the bandits to arrest them.

According to some locals, the bandits were suspected of having launched the attack from the Kanwa forest in the Kajuru local government, which is where one of their camps is located.