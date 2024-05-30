Troops Neutralise Six Terrorists In Kaduna, Arrest Collaborators

Troops of the One Division of the Nigerian Army and Operation Whirl Punch have neutralized six terrorists and arrested three suspects during special operations in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A statement by the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, reported that the troops in response to credible intelligence of terrorist activities in the general area, conducted a special fighting patrol to Galadimawa general area in Giwa LGA.

During the operation, the troops set up an initial position at Sabon Sara village, where they discovered a herd of rustled cattle that were abandoned by the insurgents as they hastily escaped from the location.

The troops recovered the cattle and handed them over to locals before continuing the advance.

Aruwan explained that the troops later sighted the insurgents at the Market Square of Galadimawa, and a swift exchange of gun fire resulted in six of the insurgents being neutralized by the troops.

A further search of the market area led to the arrest by the troops of three suspected collaborators and informants believed to have been offering logistic assistance to the criminal elements. Two motorcycles and four mobile phones were also recovered.

Receiving the report, the Kaduna State governor, Senator Uba Sani,

commended the troops under the leadership of the General Officer Commanding One Division, Nigerian Army and Commander Operation Whirl Punch, Major General Mayirenso Saraso, for the breakthrough.

The Governor urged the security forces to pursue a thorough investigation towards dislodging more criminal networks.

In the meantime, the Kaduna State Government Government appealed to locals in front line communities to continue to volunteer timely intelligence to the nearest security formations, or to the 24-hour Security Operations Room on the following lines: 09034000060 and 08170189999.

It also warned informants who provide information to terrorists on the movements of security forces and citizens, to desist from their actions, as they are being trailed for diligent prosecution.