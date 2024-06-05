Court Adjourns Shaibu’s Impeachment Suit Against Obaseki

As courts in the country resume sitting after the Organised Labour strike, Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court Abuja adjourned hearing in a suit instituted by the impeached Deputy Governor of Edo State, Phillip Shaibu, against Governor Godwin Obaseki and others till June 28, 2024.

The suit seeking to declare Shaibu’s impeachment as unlawful, illegal and unconstitutional, was adjourned by the judge following the absence of some of the defendants in court.

At the Wednesday’s proceedings, counsel for Shuaib, Ayotunde Ogunleye, informed the court that the matter was initially slated for Monday, June 3, but the strike affected the date.

He also drew the attention of Justice Omotoso to an earlier order that all parties must file and exchange their processes based on abridgement of time and accelerated hearing granted in respect of the suit.

Since some of the defendants were not in court and not represented by legal practitioners, the senior lawyer sought for a short adjournment.

Based on agreement of lawyers, Justice Omotoso fixed June 28, 2024 for hearing of the suit.

The judge, however, warned that he would not tolerate any further delay from any party in the hearing of the matter, adding that any party seeking objections against the suit must do so along with the substantive matter.