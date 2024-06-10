South-West Govs Elect Sanwo-Olu As Chair, Laud Efforts On New Minimum Wage

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has emerged as the Chairman of the South-West Governors Forum.

This follows the death of the former Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, who died eight months ago.

Briefing newsmen at the Lagos House, Alausa after over four hours of meeting behind closed doors, Governor Sanwo-Olu, said the decision was a unanimous one by the six governors present.

He said the South-West Governors’ Forum kicked against the agitation of Yoruba Nation, and also assured citizens that the new minimum wage to be announced by the Federal Government will reflect true federalism.

The South-West Governors’ Forum, which restated its commitment to state police, adopted Ise Wa Fun Ile Wa as its anthem, and urged President Bola Tinubu to expedite action on rehabilitation of all federal roads across the country.

He commended the federal lawmakers on the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission bill to strengthen economic growth and food security among states and advocated speedy passage of the bill.

Those in attendance include Governors Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Mr Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Senator Ademola Adeleke of Osun and Mr Abiodun Oyebanji of Ekiti.

See the communique from the meeting below:

COMMUNIQUE ISSUED AT THE END OF THE SOUTH WEST GOVERNORS’ FORUM HELD ON MONDAY 10TH JUNE, 2024 IN THE GOVERNOR’S OFFICE ALAUSA, IKEJA LAGOS STATE.

The South West Governors’ Forum at its meeting of today, Monday, 10th June, 2024 held in the Governor’s Office, Lagos House Alausa, Ikeja Lagos State deliberated extensively on the state of the South West States and further resolved as follows:

1. The Forum unanimously nominated and adopted the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu as its Chairman.

2. The Forum paid its last respects to its late Chairman of the South West Governors’ Forum, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi O. Akeredolu, SAN, CON, and also congratulated the new Governor of Ondo State, H.E Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, also for winning the All Progressives Congress’s (APC’s) Governorship ticket for the next election.

3. The Governors adopted Ise wa fun ile wa as South West Anthem.

4. The meeting commends the House of Representatives and South West Caucus for their efforts at passing the South West Development Commission Bill and looks forward to its speedy passage by the Senate.

5. The meeting commends Mr. President, H.E. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR on the groundbreaking of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road, the proposed Lagos to Sokoto road and encourages the Federal Government to rehabilitate other Federal roads in the region.

6. On security, the Forum commends the relative peace in the South West region and notes the collaboration between all security agencies and the Amotekun Corps. It reaffirms its full support for State Police.

7. On Food Security, the Forum acknowledges the efforts of the Federal Government and decides that the Honourable Commissioners for Agriculture of all the States should begin to meet and set up a working template, which will ensure collaboration based on each State’s comparative advantage.

8. On Minimum Wage, the Forum supports the efforts of the Federal Government, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and the Organised Private Sector on their ongoing conversations with the Labour Union. We believe the outcome will reflect true fiscal federalism.

9. The Forum also encourages Federal Government’s efforts on mineral resources exploitation. There should be further collaboration between the Federal Government and States, especially in granting leases to investors.

10. The Forum condemns in strong terms the group of people agitating for Yoruba nation.

11. The Forum agrees to strengthen the DAWN Commission on operational efficiency and charges the Commission to focus on economic integration, cooperation and investment promotion of South West States. To that end, each State is mandated to appoint a State focal person.

ATTENDANCE

…………………………………….

His Excellency

Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu

Governor, Lagos State.

…………………………………….

His Excellency

Engr. Seyi A. Makinde

Governor, Oyo State.

…………………………………….

His Excellency

Senator Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke

Governor, Osun State.

…………………………………….

His Excellency

Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa

Governor, Ondo State.

…………………………………….

His Excellency

Prince Dr. Dapo O. Abiodun, MFR, CON

Governor, Ogun State.

…………………………………….

His Excellency

Mr. Biodun A. Oyebanji

Governor, Ekiti State.