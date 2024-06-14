Again, FG Appoints Governing Councils, Boards For Tertiary Institutions

The Federal Government has reconstituted the Governing Councils and Boards for the 111 federal universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

Some weeks back, the Federal Government released a list of members of the reconstituted governing councils but the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other stakeholders kicked against it over allegations of lopsideness. This prompted the withdrawal of the list for review.

But in a Friday statement, the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) released another list containing members of the governing councils.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the reconstitution of the governing councils and boards of federal universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education for the effective management of Nigerian tertiary institutions across the country,” the statement said.

According to the list, the Nigerian government appointed a former governor of Osun State and pioneer chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Bisi Akande, as the chairman of the Governing Council of the University of Ibadan (UI), Oyo State.

Others who made the list to head the governing councils included a renowned lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Wole Olanipekun (UNILAG); a former Governor of Bauchi State, Isa Yuguda (NOUN); and a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Yayale Ahmed, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (ABU).

Senator Joy Emordi was also appointed to chair the council of the Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education, Owerri, Imo State.

The list consists of five names each for 51 universities, 35 polytechnics, and 22 colleges of education.