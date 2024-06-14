FG Declares Public Holiday For Eid-Ul-Adha             

The Federal Government has declared Monday and Tuesday as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid-ui-Adha celebration.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Aishetu Gogo Ndayako, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

He said the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, and congratulated all Muslim Ummah both at home and in the Diaspora on this occasion.

“He called on the Muslim Ummah to continue to imbibe the spirit of peace, kindness and sacrifice, as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim (Peace be upon Him) and to also use the period to pray for unity, prosperity and the stability of our country,” the statement read.

“The Minister assured that the Administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR is committed to safeguarding the lives and property of all Nigerians.

“While wishing the Muslim Ummah a happy Eid-ul- Adha celebration, the Minister advised all Nigerians to take responsibility in the resolve to hand over a prosperous Nigeria to our children.”

On June 7, the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, declared Sunday, June 16, as Eid-el-Kabir day after affirming that Friday is the first day of Dhul Hijjah.

Sultan disclosed this in a statement by the Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs to the Sultanate Council, Sambo Junaid, in Sokoto State.

“His Eminence, the Sultan felicitates with Nigeria’s Muslim Ummah and wishes them Allah’s guidance and blessings.

“The Sultan, while urging the Muslim Ummah to continue to pray for peace, progress and development of the country also wishes all Muslims a Happy Eid-El-Kabir. May Allah (SWT) accept our religious deeds, amen”, the Sultanate council said in the statement.