Tinubu To Attend Ramaphosa’s Second-Term Inauguration Tuesday

President Bola Tinubu will, on Tuesday, depart Lagos for Pretoria, South Africa, to attend the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Special Adviser to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Monday.

He said President Tinubu will return to Nigeria after the ceremony.

The inauguration of President Ramaphosa follows his re-election as President for a second term.

Ramaphosa was re-elected for a second term on Friday after his humbled ANC cobbled together an unprecedented coalition government.

Lawmakers in Cape Town voted overwhelmingly to put Ramaphosa, 71, back in office for another five years after the May 29 general election that produced no outright winner.

“I accordingly declare honourable M.C. Ramaphosa duly elected President,” Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said after the votes were counted.

Last month’s election marked a historic turning point for South Africa, ending three decades of dominance by the African National Congress of the late Nelson Mandela.

The party that led the struggle to end apartheid won only 40 percent of the vote and, for the first time, lost its absolute majority in parliament.

It then struck a deal to form what it calls a government of national unity.