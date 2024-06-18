Lawmakers Urge Fubara To Charge Ex-LG Bosses With Treason

Some members of the House of Representatives under the aegis of G-60 have urged Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, to charge former local government chairmen in the state with treason for attempting to continue in office despite the expiration of their three-year tenure.

The group led by the lawmaker representing Ideato North/Ideato South Federal Constituency in Imo State, Ikenga Ugochinyere, stated this at a press briefing held in Abuja on Tuesday. Aliyu Mustapha (PDP, Kaduna), Matthew Nwogu (LP, Imo) and Midaila Usman(PDP, Borno) were also at the press briefing.

Ugochinyere said, “We also appreciate Governor Siminalayi Fubara for being a democratic leader. Despite all the provocation, he allowed the former local government chairmen to complete their three-year tenure unlike his predecessor, who upon election in 2015, dissolved the local government chairmen under Governor Amaechi despite order of court.

“We wish to call on the government of Rivers State to immediately prepare treason charges against the 23 former LGA chairmen and their sponsors and co-conspirators for the failed attempt to unlawfully takeover the government of the 23 LGA knowing full well that their tenure had elapsed and they are no longer local government chairmen.”

“Section 37 Criminal Code Act (1) provides that “Any person who levies war against the State, in order to intimidate or overawe the President or the Governor of a State, is guilty of treason, and is liable to the punishment of death.

“(2) Any person conspiring with any person, either within or without Nigeria, to levy war against the State with intent to cause such levying of war as would be treason if committed by a citizen of Nigeria, is guilty of treason and is liable to the punishment of death:

“Provided that nothing in this section shall prevent any act from being treason which is so by the laws of England as in force in Nigeria,” he added.