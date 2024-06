The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, says that Nigeria might not be experiencing banditry today if the country had not changed its anthem in 1978.

He made the remark during his visit to the Institute of Nigerian Legislative and Democratic.

Akpabio highlighted the National Anthem Bill as one of the 10th assembly’s most appealing pieces of legislation.

He also mention the Student Loan Bill as one of the most significant bill passed by the assembly.

Watch the video below: