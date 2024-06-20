Nigerian Army Set To Take Delivery Of Fighter Aircraft

The Nigerian Army is set to take delivery of two fighter aircraft, Bell Uh 1-H in Abuja.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, confirmed the expected arrival of the aircraft in a statement on Thursday.

He said the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, would launch the aircraft into operations upon arrival in Nigeria.

Lagbaja had in September 2023, disclosed that the Federal Government approved the purchase of 12 attack helicopters for the service.

According to him, the procurement of the fighter aircraft would help improve the operational capabilities of the Nigerian Army to curb the security challenges ravaging the country.