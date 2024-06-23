Retired General Killed In Abuja, CP Orders Probe

A retired Brigadier General, Uwem Udokwere, has been killed in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

According to a statement by the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, Udokwere was been killed during an armed robbery attack in his estate on Saturday morning.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, said the Commissioner of Police, Benneth Igweh, has ordered immediate investigation into the incident.

The statement read, “In response to the tragic and unprecedented attack at Sunshine homes estate by armed robbers, resulting in the untimely demise of one Brigadier General Uwem Harold Udokwere (rtd.) on June 22, 2024, at approximately 03:00 a.m, the Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, psc, mni, has promptly ordered a thorough and discreet investigation into the circumstances surrounding this regrettable event,” the command spokesperson said.

“Expressing profound condolences to the bereaved family, CP Benneth Igweh psc, mni, assures the family and the public of swift justice, with every effort in conduit to ensure the perpetrators of the atrocious act are apprehended and brought to justice.

“Furthermore, the commissioner of police reaffirms the unflinching commitment of the command to amplify the security landscape of the nation’s capital, by continually adapting strategies to effectively combat evolving criminal activities.

“Updates on this matter will be provided in due course.”

Also on Saturday, suspected bandits have kidnapped the parish priest of St. Raymond Catholic Church Damba, Gusau, Zamfara State, Revd. Fr. Mikah Suleiman.

The spokesperson of Zamfara State Police Command, Yazid Abubakar, said the priest was kidnapped around 3 am on Saturday at his residence in the Damba area of Gusau.

He noted that the incident was not reported to the police but the command has deployed a police tactical squad to the trail of the kidnappers and to ensure his safe return.

“Yes, the incident happened early hour of today, the Reverend Father was kidnapped in his residence, we were not informed when the incident happened but what I gathered was that the man stays alone not in the church,” he said.

“We have deployed our tactical squad to go after the kidnappers with the aim of rescuing the victim unhurt.”