Insecurity: We Have Disrupted And Dismantled Criminal Networks – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu says the efforts of security forces in the fight against insecurity in the North-West are yielding results, and have disrupted and dismantled criminal networks.

The President said this at the North-West Peace and Security Summit organised by the North-West Governors’ Forum in Katsina, the capital of Katsina State on Monday.

Represented by the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, Tinubu assured Nigerians that the progress made so far is just the beginning as the government is making more effort to provide a better secure environment for all citizens.

READ ALSO: NAF Destroys Illegal Oil Sites In Rivers, Others

“Our military forces, through various operations such as Operation Hadin Kai and Operation Safe Haven, have made true their promise to the nation by targeting like Boko Haram and bandits who have held for too long.

“Through enhanced border security and intelligence capabilities, we have disrupted and dismantled criminal networks. Each of you here is aware of the high-profile figureheads of these groups neutralised by our forces, and I am here to share with you that this is just the beginning,” he said.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The President dismissed insinuations insecurity in the North-West is a sectional agenda, arguing that whatever affects any part of the nation destabilises the other. He says the administration’s promise of securing Nigeria remains its priority since assuming office over a year ago.

He said the strategies employed by the government in fighting insecurity in the North-West have begun to provide redemption, adding that there will be no slowdown until the aim of totalling dismantling insurgents is achieved.

Non-collaboration among security agencies has always been pointed out by security experts as one of the major hindrances of the fight against insecurity.

However, President Tinubu disclosed that the government is making huge efforts to strengthen collaborations among security agencies to ensure a unified approach in the fight against insurgency.

He also said that guidelines such as standard operating procedures and rules of engagement are being adhered to in all the approaches in the battle against insurgents.

The President added that the government is coordinating joint training exercises, inter-agency cooperation, communication, and information sharing among security agencies.

Dignitaries that attended the security summit include former President Muhammadu Buhari, Sultan of Sokoto Governor, Dikko Radda; Minister of Defence, Muhammad Badaru; National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, host governor Umar Radda, other North-West governor among others.