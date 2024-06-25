NLC Transition Committee Storms Headquarters, Demands Abure’s Resignation

Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress national transition committee, on Tuesday, stormed the headquarters of the Labour Party in Abuja, demanding the immediate resignation of the National Chairman, Julius Abure.

The Acting Chairman of the transition committee, Aduwaheed Omar, led members of the labour union to the secretariat, chanting solidarity songs and calling for the resignation of Abure on grounds that his tenure as the chairman of the party had expired.

Our correspondent at the scene of the protest noted, that when the officials arrived at the Party’s headquarters, the gates were immediately shut by security officials.

However, in an attempt to force their way into the premises, the police fired teargas to dispatch the protesters.

Protesters were later heard shouting endlessly at the security men to “open the gate”.