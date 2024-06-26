22-Year-Old Housewife Stabs Husband To Death In Yobe

A 22-year-old housewife has stabbed her husband to death with a knife at Abbari ward of Damaturu the state capital following a violent argument.

Confirming the incident in a statement on Wednesday, the spokesman for the Yobe State Police Command, Dungus Abdulkarim, identified the suspect as Zainab Isa.

He said the suspect who gave birth to her second child with her late husband, Yahaya Isah, in early June 2024 confessed to the crime but revealed her marriage had been marred by violence from the onset.

Abdulkarim revealed the suspect had been apprehended and brought to the Criminal Investigation Department of the command.

“The command is saddened by the unfortunate actions of a couple that led to the death of a promising young man due to the consequences of an abusive marriage,” he said.

“On 26-06-24, at about 1000hrs, the C Divisional Police Headquarters received a complaint from a neighbour in Abbari Ward, Damaturu, about a couple, Ibrahim Yahaya, 25 years old, and Zainab Isa, 22 years old”.

“The couple had a violent argument on the same date at about 0900hrs, which escalated into a scuffle. The wife used a knife to stab the husband in the chest, and he subsequently died from his grievous injury before the police rescue team arrived.”

According to the preliminary investigation by the police, the suspect confessed she did not intend to kill her husband but stabbed him in self-defence during a beating and kicking incident resulting from the husband while she was still recovering from a recent medical operation from childbirth.

Reacting to the incident, the state Commissioner of Police, Garba Ahmed, urged couples to report abuse to the authorities for a durable solution or file a complaint with the nearest Sharia or family court for possible redress.